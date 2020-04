Lola Mull is a senior at Grand Ledge we are giving her a senior salute on Thursday, April 30.

Lola is a swimmer, involved in water polo. She was named All State First Team her freshman, sophomore and junior year.

She will be graduating 8th in her class.

Submit your Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.