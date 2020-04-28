Seniors Sidelined 4/28/2020: Evey Peplowski

Evey Peplowski is a senior at Williamston High School.

Evey is varsity captain of her varsity volleyball, basketball and track.

She has won a few athletic awards and recognitions including volleyball MVP and CAAC league awards in all three sports.

Evey is also the first chair in jazz band, is a part of Williamston's Math and Science Academy and is a member of the National Honors Society.

Submit your Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.