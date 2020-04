Kenzie Williams is a senior at Williamston High School.

Kenzie is a basketball player recently receiving Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan accolades.

Kenzie is a perennial all-stater and will be attending Bowling Green State University in the fall.

Submit your Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.

