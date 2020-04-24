Seniors Sidelined 4/24/2020: Cole Krause

Cole Krause is a senior at Potterville High School.

He has been playing basketball since he was in 5th grade.

"Ever since then, I knew this was the sport for me," Krause said. "One of my favorite parts about the game is how it brings out the best in everyone. Whether it’s my teammates or my opponents, it’s really cool to see how basketball can change a life. Sadly, my senior season got cut short, but I am forever thankful for all of the opportunities the game has brought me. This year, I got to play on the same team as my little brother Morgan and we were about to play for the first District title at the school in over 25 years."

Submit your Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.