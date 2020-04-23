Seniors Sidelined 4/23/2020: Isabella North

Isabella North is a senior at Reading High School.

She is a three-sport athlete, playing volleyball, basketball and track.

She has received all-conference recognition in all three sports and placed at the state meet in track in the 200M dash.

She is the only girl in her graduating class receiving the "Triple Crown" Award, which goes to a graduating senior athlete that has played three sports every year of high school.

Isabella is also involved in the National Honor Society, Varsity Club and Early Middle College.

