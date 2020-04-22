Seniors Sidelined 4/22/2020: Alex Gleason

Alex Gleason is a senior at Waverly High School.

She is a catcher for the Warriors softball team, but she also plays second base, shortstop and outfield.

This season would have been her third year as a starter on the varsity team. She also plays travel softball for Krash.

Her family said she is disappointed and sad that she won’t be able to take the field again with her friends, but hopes that she’ll still get to play travel ball this summer.

In addition to playing softball, Alex has been an active part of student government the last four years, where she’s helped plan school events like prom, homecoming and the homecoming parade.

She plans to attend Michigan State University in the fall.

Submit your Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.