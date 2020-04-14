Seniors Sidelined: 4/14/20 Paige Maltby

News Ten's 'Seniors Sidelined' series rolls on with DeWitt's Paige Maltby. Maltby is a senior and has been the varsity softball team's starting pitcher since her freshman year.

Maltby was named all-conference all three years she played and all-district her sophomore and junior seasons. She was also named all-region her junior year.

She sits at 730 career strikeouts and is tied for the school record in perfect games. Maltby is set to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College in the fall where she will begin her collegiate career. She is a 4.0 student on top of her athletic success.