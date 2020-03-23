Seniors Sidelined--3/23/2020: Kazumi Gallimore

Kazumi Gallimore was featured as News 10's Seniors Sidelined in the 6 p.m. newscast.

Gallimore is a track star. She said track is an escape for her and has taught her valuable skills.

"Track has helped me grow as an individual in so many different ways and I don’t think I would’ve done it without it. I’ve learned to be able to juggle life in just one hand and still make sure I have time for myself. Track is my therapy and I don’t want my senior year to be stripped from it," Gallimore said.

