Seniors Sideline 4/21/2020: Grace Heckenlively

Grace Heckenlively is a senior at Hillsdale Academy.

She has participated in volleyball, cross country, basketball and track and field.

As far as track and field goes, Grace said she had hopes of making it to state for the first time this season.

"Although I may not get to have the chance to try this, I am going to keep training and working hard whether it is for my last high school season or my first college season," Grace said.

