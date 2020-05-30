Senior Sidelined: Andrew Schorfaar

Saturday's sidelined seniors salute is to DeWitt high school quarterback, Andrew Schorfaar.

We honor Mid-Michigan seniors whose final year has been disrupted by the virus and we have one more week of tributes left so email us your videos, pictures and stories for consideration:

Andrew Schorfaar continued in a long line of stellar DeWitt quarterbacks.

He led his team to a 10-3 record and a berth in the state tournament semi-finals before the season ended on a close late loss to highly touted Muskegon.

We wish Andrew Schorfaar of DeWitt the very best in his future endeavors after a terrific career in high school.

