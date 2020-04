U.S. Senator Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow will host a virtual town hall meeting Thursday night.

The town hall's main topic will be COVID-19.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will run for approximately an hour in length.

The two senators from Michigan will discuss how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the state.

WILX will live stream this virtual town hall.

You can catch this event on WILX.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.