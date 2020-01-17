Senator under fire for controversial remarks holds open coffee hour

Sen. Peter Lucido held a community coffee drop-in Friday just days after coming under fire for allegedly making inappropriate comments to a female reporter.

Lucido allegedly told the reporter in front of a group of boys - "they could have a lot of fun with you."

Lucido allegedly told the reporter in front of a group of boys - "they could have a lot of fun with you."

Constituents at the meeting went head to head, raising their voices over the issue.

"You be quiet. I'm talking now," a man in attendance said. "I listened to you. Shut up."

The woman he was arguing with said, "She was harassed by this man."

The comments were made in regards to Lucido's comment made to reporter, Allison Donahue.

Lucido holds the coffee meetings on occasion to answer questions and provide information to constituents.

Sen. Lucido said, "If there was a misstatement or if there was a misunderstanding of what was believed, I did my best to do what I had to do which was, if I offended you, I'm sorry."

The woman at the coffee hour told the media, "There aren't many ways to interpret, 'I bet those boys would have a lot of fun with you,' in another way. That can only be taken one way."

News 10 talked with Senate Majority Leadaer Mike Shirkey on Friday about the incident and he said that he knows Lucido, and thinks he’s a fine man, but says we need to be more sensitive in today’s culture.

