Senator files sexual harassment complaint against fellow senator

State Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) has filed a complaint with the Senate Business Office.

Senator McMorrow says during a new senator workshop shortly after the November 2018 election, Senator Peter Lucido (R-Shelby Township) touched her lower back and made a comment about her appearance.

She had just defeated former Senator Marty Knollenberg, a Republican who held the district for four years.

In response, Senator Lucido replied, "I can see why," according to Senator McMorrow.

When speaking with reporters Senator McMorrow says she's heard from staffers and others who work in the capitol about similar incidents where women were made to feel uncomfortable.

News 10 has reached out to Senator Lucido for a comment but has not received a response.

