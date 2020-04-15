Senator Gary Peters Proposes hero pay for essential workers

U.S. Senator Gary Peters is proposing legislation that would increase pay for essential workers. The proposal would give workers an additional $13 an hour.

The proposal pertains to all essential workers like healthcare providers and grocery store clerks.

Senator Peters said essential workers are risking their health safety and should be compensated for that.

"Everybody is thanking essential workers and we should thank essential workers, but it's important for them to also be compensated for that, to take on this additional risk," said Senator Peters.

Senator Peters' proposal would give essential workers a $25 thousand bonus.

The proposal would be federally funded and would cover essential workers from March 2020 until December 31, 2020.

Senator Peters said he is negotiating who would fall under the description "Essential."

"We're still working on how you would define an essential worker and I think it's clear those are essential jobs we need in order to keep our survival in place," Senator Peters said.

"Think of those jobs we know people have to be in those jobs every day it's required for us in this country. And yet, by them being in those jobs and in the public they put themselves and their family at risk," said Senator Peters.

Some essential workers said they deserve the heroes pay because they're working the front lines.

Charles March, a resident technician caring for disabled adults said, "If we get this [Coronavirus] and one of our family members loses their life that money doesn't compensate for that person."

He said, "They're going to say I'm greedy because I'm an essential worker and I want the money. They don't understand. They only see it from their side rather than someone who is actually going out there and doing this."

A single mother of four is wanting to pay her children back for being so supportive while she works during the pandemic.

Jennifer Weldon who works at Horrocks said, "They've really been pitching in and have such a great attitude about it. In the back of my mind, there is always a little bit of mom guilt, like wanting to be able to pay them back for pitching in while I go to work."

Senator Peters said he is hoping to get his proposal approved within the next few weeks.

He said he is supported by his fellow Democrats and is working with republicans.

