Senator Debbie Stabenow announces $54 million in behavioral health funding

MI (WILX) -- Michigan community health organizations are set to get funding, according to Senator Debbie Stabenow.
Senator Stabenow said the state is set to receive $54,452,014 in new funding for 18 community mental health organizations that have been selected as "Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics."
Stabenow said this comes as a result of the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act, which established new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.
"These clinics are required to provide a comprehensive set of services including 24/7--365 crisis services, outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment services, immediate screenings, risk assessments, diagnoses and care coordination with emergency rooms, law enforcement and veteran groups," Stabenow stated in a press release.
$200 million has been secured in the FY 2020 appropriations bill and $250 million has been secured in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for the national Certified Community Behavioral Health Expansion Grants program, Stabenow's office said.
Her office said the following clinics are receiving up to $4,00,000 in funding over a two-year period:
CALHOUN COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY
Battle Creek, Michigan
$3,995,541
COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY OF CLINTON, EATON & INGHAM COUNTIES
Lansing, Michigan
$4,000,000
COMMUNITY NETWORK SERVICES, INC.
Novi, Michigan
$4,000,000
COUNTY OF MUSKEGON
Muskegon, Michigan
$4,000,000
COUNTY OF WASHTENAW
Ypsilanti, Michigan
$3,909,829
DETROIT RECOVERY PROJECT, INC.
Detroit, Michigan
$4,000,000
MACOMB COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH
Clinton Township, Michigan
$3,414,999
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY
Port Huron, Michigan
$4,000,000
TEAM MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES
Dearborn, Michigan
$3,210,353
WEST MICHIGAN COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH SYSTEM
Ludington, Michigan
$ 4,000,000
Her office said the following clinics are receiving up to $2,000,000 in funding for one year:
EASTER SEALS-MICHIGAN, INC.
Auburn Hills, Michigan
$2,000,000
GENESEE HEALTH SYSTEM
Flint, Michigan
$2,000,000
GUIDANCE CENTER
Southgate, Michigan
$1,991,028
HEGIRA PROGRAMS, INC.
Livonia, Michigan
$1,986,519
JUDSON CENTER, INC.
Farmington Hills, Michigan
$2,000,000
KALAMAZOO COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE SERVICES
Kalamazoo, Michigan
$2,000,000
NETWORK180
Grand Rapids, Michigan
$1,999,947
SAGINAW COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY
Saginaw, Michigan
$1,943,798