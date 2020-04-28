Senator Debbie Stabenow announces $54 million in behavioral health funding

Michigan community health organizations are set to get funding, according to Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Senator Stabenow said the state is set to receive $54,452,014 in new funding for 18 community mental health organizations that have been selected as "Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics."

Stabenow said this comes as a result of the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act, which established new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

"These clinics are required to provide a comprehensive set of services including 24/7--365 crisis services, outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment services, immediate screenings, risk assessments, diagnoses and care coordination with emergency rooms, law enforcement and veteran groups," Stabenow stated in a press release.

$200 million has been secured in the FY 2020 appropriations bill and $250 million has been secured in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for the national Certified Community Behavioral Health Expansion Grants program, Stabenow's office said.

Her office said the following clinics are receiving up to $4,00,000 in funding over a two-year period:

CALHOUN COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY

Battle Creek, Michigan

$3,995,541

COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY OF CLINTON, EATON & INGHAM COUNTIES

Lansing, Michigan

$4,000,000

COMMUNITY NETWORK SERVICES, INC.

Novi, Michigan

$4,000,000

COUNTY OF MUSKEGON

Muskegon, Michigan

$4,000,000

COUNTY OF WASHTENAW

Ypsilanti, Michigan

$3,909,829

DETROIT RECOVERY PROJECT, INC.

Detroit, Michigan

$4,000,000

MACOMB COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH

Clinton Township, Michigan

$3,414,999

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY

Port Huron, Michigan

$4,000,000

TEAM MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

Dearborn, Michigan

$3,210,353

WEST MICHIGAN COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH SYSTEM

Ludington, Michigan

$ 4,000,000

Her office said the following clinics are receiving up to $2,000,000 in funding for one year:

EASTER SEALS-MICHIGAN, INC.

Auburn Hills, Michigan

$2,000,000

GENESEE HEALTH SYSTEM

Flint, Michigan

$2,000,000

GUIDANCE CENTER

Southgate, Michigan

$1,991,028

HEGIRA PROGRAMS, INC.

Livonia, Michigan

$1,986,519

JUDSON CENTER, INC.

Farmington Hills, Michigan

$2,000,000

KALAMAZOO COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE SERVICES

Kalamazoo, Michigan

$2,000,000

NETWORK180

Grand Rapids, Michigan

$1,999,947

SAGINAW COUNTY COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITY

Saginaw, Michigan

$1,943,798