Senator Bernie Sanders cancels rally over coronavirus concerns

DETROIT (AP) Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is canceling a scheduled rally in Cleveland amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.
A spokesman for the Vermont senator says the campaign is canceling the event “out of concern for public health and safety.”
Sanders had been set to speak there as results from Democratic primary voting taking place in six states rolled in Tuesday night.
Joe Biden also canceled his rally in Cleveland Tuesday.
