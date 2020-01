The Senate reconvenes today to kick off the second session of the 116th congress.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to speak on the floor of the chamber and there's no doubt the focus will be on impeachment.

No timeline has been set as to when an impeachment trial against President Trump will begin.

McConnell is still waiting for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate.

