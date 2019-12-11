Senate passes sports gambling bills

Legal sports gambling could become a reality in Michigan after the state Senate passed bills allowing betting on sports and internet gambling.

The bills will still have to go to the House for minor changes before Governor Gretchen Whitmer can sign them.

If these bills become law you'll be able to legally bet on college and pro sports in the state.

Supporters say people are going to bet on sports no matter what so why not make it legal, provide protection for the better, and let the state get a cut of the money for schools and first responders?

Here's a look at the numbers:

- The state would put an 8.4 percent sales tax on sports bets at casinos managed by tribes, as well as the three Detroit casinos.

- It would be a little more expensive in Detroit because the city has its own 3 1/4 percent gambling tax.

- 30-percent of the money will be given to the cities where the bets were placed.

- Most of the state's share will be put into the school-aid fund.

Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr. said, "This is a complex package that has a lot of moving parts to it but what it really does is provide better regulations in Michigan for gambling, and some financial resources for our schools, which is obviously needed."

The bills also allow you to bet on poker and other games online. Those games will be taxed at between 20 and 28-percent depending on the game.

Tiffany Brown, Governor Whitmer's spokesperson, provided a statement to NEWS 10 about the progress so far on the gambling bills.

“The governor is pleased with the progress made on gaming over the course of this year, particularly once Senator Hertel and Representative Warren were able to engage and resolve key issues to get this package across the finish line. The governor’s top priority when getting this done was to protect the School Aid Fund, and Senator Hertel and Representative Warren helped make that happen and addressed a number of other concerns she had. This is a good, bipartisan solution made possible by working together on a complex issue, and the governor looks forward to closely reviewing this package once it hits her desk.”

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

