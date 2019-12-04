Senate approves website tax bills

Many out-of-state websites that facilitate online sales in Michigan would have to collect and remit the state's 6% sales tax under bills headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature.

Much of the estimated $80 million to $120 million in annual revenue would go to public schools.

The Senate gave final approval to the legislation on Wednesday. Some bills would require "marketplace facilitators" -- the Amazons, eBays and Etsys of the online world -- to pay sales and use taxes on behalf of independent sellers.

