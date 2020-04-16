Senate Leader Mike Shirkey announces Republican proposal to open state safely

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey has announced the Senate Republican caucus has created a proposal to open Michigan back up safely.

The proposal would return Michigan workers back to work safely and bring the economy back online, Shirkey said.

Shirkey said the proposal relies on "measurable data points to serve as indicators of decreased risk. The proposal is structured in phases that outline conditions in the state, suggest safe business operations and propose levels of citizens activity."

“Michigan remains an outlier amongst states with strict stay-at-home orders,” said Shirkey. “Our governor did not adopt updated guidance from the federal government in her most recent stay-at-home order that would provide greater clarity for employers and employees and would permit more people to work.”

The Open Michigan Safely proposal would allow low-risk businesses to operate during Phase 1 of the proposal.

Low-risk businesses are those with little to no physical contact between employers and customers, according to a news release sent to News 10.

The proposal has been shared with Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Senate Republicans have asked that she responds prior to April 30 on how the proposal can be incorporated into short-term and long-term plans for the state.

You can read the proposal here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.