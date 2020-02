Senator Debbie Stabenow will be at the Greater Lansing Food Bank on Friday, Feb. 21.

She will be attending the 2020 Empty Plate Kick-Off Breakfast.

Senator Stabenow is a ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and co-author of the U.S. Farm Bill.

She is expected to talk about the importance of local food banks, and the efforts to provide healthy foods with family.

