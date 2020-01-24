Sen. Stabenow speaks out on impeachment trial

Even though opening statements are just wrapping up in the Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump, Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow says she's excited for the trial to be over.

She says she wants to lock in on the problems affecting Michigan.

"We're continuing to work, my staff is continuing to work everyday on things that people care about," she said. "But I'll be glad when this is done and we can be laser-focused on the things that Michigan families are really worried about and want us to do."

Stabenow says her constituents, whether they support impeachment or not, just want to see a fair trial.

On Friday the House Managers in the impeachment trial laid out their case against the president, focusing on allegations that the president obstructed congress.

"President Trump tried to cheat, he got caught and then he worked hard to cover it up," Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said.

Democrats laid out a timeline alleging the president pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rivals while withholding military aid, that his administration tried to bury records of the president's July call with Ukraine's leader, and that he is still hiding the truth by blocking witnesses from testifying and documents from being released.

"Why are you so afraid of witnesses and documents, what's wrong with getting the truth on something so important as this?" Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

The Democrats closed their case on Friday while appealing to an American public they hope is open to removing the president from office.

After the Trump team makes its case over the next three days, senators get to ask questions that they have to submit in writing to be read aloud by the Chief Justice.

Debbie Stabenow will be joining Greta Van Susteren on 'Full Court Press' at 10 a.m. on WILX.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

