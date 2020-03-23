Sen. Klobuchar's husband hospitalized for coronavirus

Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, who recently ended her 2020 Presidential bid, announced that her husband is sick with the novel coronavirus and pneumonia. He tested positive Monday morning for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized in Virginia, needing oxygen but not a ventilator.

"We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person," said a statement from the Senator.

Klobuchar's husband, John, is now separated from her and their daughter, Abigail.

"While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing," the statement said.

Klobuchar says as soon as he developed cold-like symptoms, he quarantined himself and stopping reporting to his teaching job in Baltimore.

"He kept having a temperature and a bad, bad cough and when he started coughing up blood he got a test and a chest X-ray and they checked him into a hospital in Virginia because of a variety of things including very low oxygen levels which haven’t really improved," Klobuchar's statement says.

Klobuchar says they have been in different places due to their busy schedules for two weeks, so her doctor told her she does not need to be in quarantine and can continue working on a coronavirus stimulus package with fellow lawmakers.

"My doctor has advised me to not get a test. As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere and I don’t qualify to get one under any standard," Klobuchar's statement read.

As Congress and the White House continue working on a bipartisan stimulus bill to boost businesses hit hard by the coronavirus, Klobuchar says she remains focused on doing the people's work.

“I hope he will be home soon. I know so many Americans are going through this and so much worse right now. So I hope and pray for you, just as I hope you will do for my husband. Meanwhile I am working in the Senate to get help to the American people," says the press statement.

So far, 353,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are confirmed globally, with 35,345 Americans sickened from the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The United States now has the third-highest number of cases of all counties around the globe.

