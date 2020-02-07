UPDATE: Semi on its side on I-96 disrupts morning commute

First responders have been on the scene of a semi-truck in the median since 2:20 Friday morning.

The UPS truck could be seen on its side in the median between eastbound and westbound I96 near exit 104.

A supervising sergeant from the Ingham County Sheriff's Department told NEWS 10 that the driver was not trying to exit when he slid off the road due to icy conditions.

No injuries have been reported and no other vehicles were involved.

Traffic is moving now but drivers should drive with caution in that area.

They say that crews will finish removal of the truck by mid-morning.

