Self employed, other now eligible workers can apply for unemployment Monday

Self-employed and other eligible workers can now apply for unemployment starting Monday.

Those eligible include gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers affected by COVID-19.

Those who are on sick leave or other paid leave, and those who have the ability to telework with pay, are not eligible for PUA.

Workers will be able to apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) beginning Monday, April 13th starting at 8 am.

If you have previously applied for unemployment benefits and were denied, you should log in to your MiWAM account to now complete the next steps for PUA federal benefits. The steps will also be emailed to you.

If you have not applied for unemployment benefits before, you can apply onlline here

All newly eligible workers will need to provide proof of income to get the maximum amount you're entitled to.

Workers should begin receiving federal benefits as early as April 20th after your bi-weekly certification.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.