Security improved at Detroit TCF Center

Security operations at Detroit’s downtown convention center are being reorganized to improve safety at the venue.

The TCF Center says in-house security staff scheduling has been expanded to three shifts, each with supervisors dedicated to specific events and building security outposts.

A new dispatch command center has also been created that's staffed seven days a week, 365 days a year with TCF Center security officers. And the center’s closed-circuit television system has been expanded.

ASM Global/TCF Center General Manager Claude Molinari says security staff now are “able to see almost everything happening around” the 55-acre property.”

The TCF Center was formerly named the Cobo Center.

