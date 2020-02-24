Section of Michigan Avenue closed Tuesday

If you travel through downtown Lansing, you might have a hiccup in your commute.

Starting Tuesday, Feb, 25, the city's public service department will shut down a portion of Michigan Avenue between Grand Avenue and Cedar Street.

The closure will last from 11:30 a.m. in the morning until 3 p.m.

The tunnel connecting Museum Drive to City Market under the Lansing Center will also be closed to traffic.

You will still be able to walk in that area Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

