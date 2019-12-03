Secretary of State installs self-service kiosks at Kroger

Michigan drivers will now be able to buy a gallon of milk and renew their license plate all in one place.

The Secretary of State is installing self-service kiosk stations across the state for the renew the tabs for your vehicles.

Drivers just have to scan their renewal notice bar code, pay and print their vehicle registration card and license plate tab.

The Secretary of State says the stations will be able to renew any existing automobile, motorcycle or watercraft registration.

The stations cannot update your address, or renew your driver's license.

Drivers can renew six months before, or 10 months after their expiration date.

Five Kroger locations offer this service already -- in Clarkston, Ferndale, Grosse Pointe Woods, and Lincoln Park.

More locations will offer the service soon.

