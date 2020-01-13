Secretary of State confirms issues at branch offices

The Secretary of State is experiencing some issues with the National Driver Registry.

News 10 confirmed with the Michigan Department of State that there is an ongoing issue.

They released this statement:

Driver’s license transactions are currently unavailable at branch offices and online due to an outage of the network operated by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) that connects motor vehicle agencies across the United States. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide an update when services are restored. - Michael P. Doyle, Communications Manager, Michigan Dept. of State

