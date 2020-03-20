Secretary of State branch appointment policy might stick

The Michigan Secretary of State's Office is trying to keep services as close to normal as possible.

Branch offices are currently open for appointments only.

This is to help cut the number of people in branch offices, and encourage social distancing.

During this time only essential services, such as driver license renewals and vehicle titles are being done at branches.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said some changes might stick after the coronavirus crisis.

"We have been able to eliminate wait times for people who do take those appointments. The more people who take appointments the more we will be able to eliminate wait times," said Benson.

Benson said the Secretary of State Office is upgrading technology to reduce system failures.

She also encouraged drivers to do many transactions online.

Benson told News 10 police were told to not enforce expired tags or licenses during the state of emergency.

Late fees also won't be charged during this time.

