Secretary of State announces plan for new kiosks, save people hours of time

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced she is replacing troublesome kiosks with new, user-friendly kiosks across the state.

This will increase the number of self service stations by more than 60 percent.

The new kiosks had a test run over the last month that proved successful. The project will expand to replace all 93 existing kiosks by the end of January and add 57 more, for a total of 150, by the end of April.

For Michigan residents this could be a huge way to save time. People no longer need to have their renewal packet with them to renew their registration at a self-service station.

Eligible vehicles can be renewed with only the plate number and the last four digits of the Vehicle Identification Number.

Self-service stations will offer renewals for automobiles, motorcycles and watercraft. The stations can print auto and motorcycle tabs.

Customers will pay a technology service fee of $3.95 for every vehicle renewed at a self-service station, and transactions normally take less than two minutes -- saving hours of peoples time.

