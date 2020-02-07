Get your license renewed at a mobile SOS stop

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson today announced the Secretary of State Mobile Office will visit the Charlotte Community Library on Tuesday, February 11. The Office will provide voter registration and other services.

The Mobile Office will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 226 South Bostwick Street. It offers most services available at the regular branch. Visitors can register to vote, renew or replace a license plate, renew their driver's license or state ID, and more.

Residents can learn more about REAL ID and apply for a REAL ID-compliant drivers license or state ID, change their address and sign up on the Michigan Organ Donor Registry, among other transactions.

Beginning on October 1, 2020, you will need a REAL ID-compliant document to fly within the United States, and enter certain federal facilities. To apply, bring the following:

-Your driver’s license or state ID card.

-Your certified birth certificate with a raised seal or stamp issued by a governmental agency; valid, unexpired U.S. passport; or an approved citizenship or legal presence document. (Faxes and photocopies won’t be accepted.)

-If your name is different from what is on your birth certificate, bring certified documents, such as marriage licenses or court orders, for every time your name has changed.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

