Second round of funding opens for Paycheck Protection Program

The United States' Small Business Administration is accepting paycheck protection applications again from participating lenders.

This is a second round of funding that provides an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, however, the funds are expected to run out quickly once again.

“There continues to be a significant need for additional resources to support our small businesses facing many challenges in the face of the COVID-19 virus,” Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said. “This additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program offers much-needed financial support for our small businesses and their workers to help them get through this tough time.”

The state said businesses that have a pending application are encouraged to verify their application status with their lender and businesses who have not yet applied are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

The state is specifically encouraging all food, agriculture and forest product companies to apply for the program.

For more information eligibility for the program,

