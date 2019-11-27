Second person in Michigan dies from vaping illness

A second person in Michigan has died due to the vaping-related lung illness.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the second death associated with the outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries in Michigan.

An adult male died on Tuesday, No. 26.

“We are deeply saddened to announce a second death associated with this outbreak,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS, said. “We are urging people to refrain from vaping until the specific cause of the vaping-related severe lung injuries being reported nationwide has been identified."

Since August 2019, 56 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan.

The CDC reported 2,290 cases identified in 49 states.

There have been 48 deaths in 25 states.

The lung illness can be caused by vaping both THC and nicotine, just THC or just nicotine.

MDHHS says not to use vaping products.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

