Second house democrat tests positive for coronavirus

A second member of the House Democratic Caucus has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release sent to News 10.

The state said Representative Karen Whitsett was not in attendance at the March 17 session and has self-quarantined since becoming ill.

The news release said Rep. Whitsett is doing well and "appears to be on the other side of this illness."

The state said Caucus members, in addition to House Speaker Chatfield, have been notified of the situation and have been instructed to take precautionary measures.

“I also am praying for her speedy recovery, and for the safety of his friends and family,” said House Democratic Leader Christine Greig (D-Farmington Hills).“Rep. Whitsett’s positive result in another reminder that everyone must follow the recommended guidelines and in practice social distancing to stop the spread of this virus. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms should contact their medical provider.”

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state of Michigan had 15,718 confirmed cases with 617 deaths.

