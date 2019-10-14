Second crane near collapsed hotel in danger of toppling

The second of two cranes towering over the site where a New Orleans hotel construction project partially collapsed two days ago is now considered in danger of toppling.

One of the cranes had been considered in danger of collapse since Saturday's disaster. But New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell said Monday that inspections reveal the second crane is also unstable.

The discovery led city officials to slightly expand an evacuation area around the building, which is also considered dangerously unstable. It complicates efforts by engineers to determine how to stabilize the cranes and the building.

Rescue crews have been in the building throughout the day, hoping to find the lone missing worker alive. But, McConnell says, parts of the building remain inaccessible.

Two other workers are known dead at the project site, which sits on the edge of the historic French Quarter.

