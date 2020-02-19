Second county considering being Second Amendment Sanctuary

Another Mid-Michigan county will consider making themselves a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

2nd Amendment Sanctuary. Photo: NARA via MGN.

Eaton County will vote to become the 9th Michigan county to become a sanctuary county for the Second Amendment, following Jackson County who made a decision Tuesday night to be one.

Some were cheering when the vote passed and others...not so much.

"There are too few people making the decision. There are over 112,000 voters in Jackson county and they need to be heard from," said a Jackson County resident.

The vote on the resolution at the board of commissioner's meeting will allow the county sheriff and prosecutor to use their "sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law."

The unconstitutional law they are referring to is legislation that Virginia passed last January called the 'Red Flag Gun Law.' It allows police to take weapons away from people they consider to be threats.

"It's the county commissioners affirming their backing of the sheriff and the prosecutors to not enforce unconstitutional gun laws," said Bruce Chandler, a gun rights advocate.

"This resolution is attempting to take away those checks and balances and give it to the sheriff on the street," said Randy Herrick, a Jackson County resident.

Eaton County will vote on this resolution Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Eaton County Courthouse in Charlotte.

NEWS 10 has also talked with Craig Longnecker, the Deputy Administrator of the Clinton County Board of Commissioners. He said the topic is on the committee agenda on Wednesday night and the commissioners will vote on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. to make Clinton County a Sanctuary County or not.

