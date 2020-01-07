Second apartment complex receives pink tag

A second apartment complex has received pink tags from the City of Lansing in just two days.

Capitol Village Apartments received the same pink tags from Lansing's Code Compliance Office that Autumn Ridge Apartment and Townhomes received on Monday.

The Mayor's office said they've sent multiple notifications to the Autumn Ridge leasing office, saying that they've failed to comply with their code.

People that live at Autumn Ridge told News 10 Monday afternoon management has done little to no work on their apartments despite tenants putting in maintenance requests.

Capitol Village Apartments and Autumn Ridge Apartments are owned by Real Estate Service Solutions Company based in Southfield, MI.

