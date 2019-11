The Secchia family has gifted another $5 million to Michigan State University for its Grand Rapids Research Center.

Peter and Joan Secchia announced the donation on Friday.

The money completes their pledge of $30 million towards the $88 million building that opened in 2017.

Peter Secchia graduated from MSU's Eli Broad College of business in 1963.

He is a business owner in Grand Rapids and a former ambassador to Italy.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.