Sears at Frandor Shopping Center to close soon

There will be some major deals at the Sears in Lansing's Frandor Mall this holiday season.

The store is one of 96 Sears and K-Mart stores set to close.

The parent company of Sears said they have made the decision to streamline operations and close the 96 stores.

Since purchasing the assets of Sears Holdings Corporation back in February of 2019, the company said they have faced "a difficult retail environment and other challenges."

The company said they have been working to position themselves for success "by focusing on our competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors" and have recently been given approximately $250 million in new capital in order to do so.

Following the closures, the company said they will operate 182 Sears and Kmart stores nationwide,

Liquidation sales are expected to begin on Dec. 2.

