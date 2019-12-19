Search for interim Lansing superintendent begins

The search begins for Lansing school district's interim superintendent.

Board members will meet Thursday night to start interviewing prospective candidates.

As of right now there's only one person on the interview list, Sam Sinicropi, a former superintendent for Saline Area Schools.

Delsa Chapman is the acting interim superintendent until the board chooses a new interim superintendent.

The search for an interim superintendent comes after acting superintendent Mark Coscarella stepped down and asked to be placed on leave. He was the lead candidate for the position until a NEWS 10 investigation uncovered allegations that he sexually harassed a former student teacher and allowed students to watch pornography when he was Holt's baseball coach.

UPDATE: Lansing School Board holds first meeting since announcing Super search

Dr. Coscarella's leave of absence is described by the district as a "voluntary, paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave until further notice."

Director of Leadership Development and Executive Search Services at Michigan Association of School Boards, Greg Sieszputowski tells News 10 it will take some time to find a good match for Lansing size and needs.

"A district like Lansing, with their programs, size and diversity, is going to require someone with some special skills for sure. But we're pretty confident we're going to be able to find them a great candidate,” Sieszputowski said.

Sieszputowski anticipates the board will hire its next superintendent by June or July.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.