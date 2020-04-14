Search for a COVID-19 vaccine heats up in China, US

Three potential COVID-19 vaccines are making fast progress in early-stage testing in volunteers in China and the U.S., but it’s still a long road to prove if they’ll really work.

The Chinese government said Tuesday CanSino Biologics is beginning the second phase of testing its vaccine candidate.

In the U.S., a shot made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. isn’t far behind.

NIH infectious disease chief Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Associated Press there are “no red flags” so far and he hoped the next, larger phase of testing could begin around June.

