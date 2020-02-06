Search for Lansing School District Superintendent still ongoing

It may not be long before we learn who applied to become the Lansing School District's next superintendent.

The Lansing School Board held a meeting Thursday night.

The board didn't address the search directly at the meeting, but News 10 caught up with the board's president Gabrielle Lawrence. She said more information will be revealed after next week's application deadline.

"The search for the superintendent is still ongoing. The position was posted in January, possibly in late December. It will remain posted until Feb. 11. After that, we will receive information about the applicants. The board is not privy to that information until after the posting closes on Feb.11," Lawrence said.

The search comes after the position opened up last year with the retirement of Yvonne Camal Cannul. Deputy Superintendent Mark Coscarella was named acting superintendent and was considered a leading candidate for the job until a News 10 investigation uncovered allegations that he sexually harassed a former student teacher and allowed students to watch pornography when he was Holt's baseball coach.

Coscarella asked to be placed on voluntary paid non-disciplinary leave until further notice while an investigation and search to replace retiring Superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul is completed.

The deadline to apply for the position is Feb. 11. The first round of interviews will begin on March 10.

There is no word yet on if Coscarella has officially applied for the position.

Sam Sinicropi has been serving as interim Superintendent since Jan. 1, 2020.

Sinicropi is a veteran administrator within the Lansing School District and has also served as a superintendent in the state of Michigan, according to the Lansing School District.

“Sam Sinicropi is the right leader at the right time for the Lansing School District,” said Rachel Willis, president of the Lansing School District Board of Education. “Everyone knows Sam in Lansing. He is a legend in the school district family. Sam is coming out of retirement, once again, to help the Lansing School District until we complete an extensive open search for a new superintendent.”

He graduated from Everett High School back in 1968 and earned an associate's degree from Lansing Community College. He later earned an undergraduate and graduate degree from Michigan State University.

