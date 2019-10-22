Search continues for Detroit-area woman in northern Michigan

Police turned to a drone and dogs to try to solve the disappearance of a Detroit-area woman in northern Michigan, but the latest search didn't result in any new findings.

Reports say that the search Tuesday was focused on a half-mile radius of a cabin in Honor in Benzie County. Adrienne Quintal of Warren was reported missing last week. Police say it could be a case of foul play.

State and local investigators used a drone to map the area and keep track of where they're searching.

The 47-year-old Quintal called someone in the Detroit area for help early last Thursday. Deputies found her car, purse and phone at the cabin.

Volunteers carried out an extensive search for the woman over the weekend.

She drove to a family cabin southwest of Traverse City to visit her boyfriend.

The sheriff's office said the boyfriend left the area last Tuesday, but on Thursday morning, investigators say Quintal called a friend asking for help.

When deputies arrived at the cabin, she was nowhere to be found even though her car was there and her cellphone and wallet were found inside.

Deputies say they found possible evidence of foul play, but they also say they're not sure if she's in danger.

