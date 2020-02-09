Search committee to brief MSU Trustees on football vacancy

Athletic department officials will meet with the MSU Board of Trustees Monday to brief them on progress made in replacing former head football coach Mark Dantonio, sources say.

Sources say the meeting was planned last week in an effort to keep board members updated, as Athletic Director Bill Beekman continues his efforts in filling the void at the head coaching spot.

Beekman traveled to Cincinnati on Saturday night, and returned to Michigan on Sunday. Media members and fans alike are speculating that Luke Fickell, head coach of the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, could be Dantonio's successor.

Dantonio coached the Spartans for 13 seasons before suddenly retiring on Tuesday, February 4. He plans to remain with the school in some capacity.

Fickell started off his career as a player and then assistant coach at Ohio State before serving the 2011 season as interim head coach. Fickell has been the head coach at Cincinnati since 2017 and has compiled a (26-13) record during his tenure.

