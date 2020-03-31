Screening tool released for essential workplaces in Barry and Eaton counties

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department has announced new recommendations for essential workplaces in Barry and Eaton counties, according to a news release sent to News 10.

The department said the new recommendations include screening for symptoms and exposure, sanitizing, isolation and quarantine instructions.

The health department said it has also released a screening tool for employees who are still required to work on-site.

The health department said it recommends using the screening tool for all individuals entering a workplace building who are in contact with others.

The tool assesses each individual for some of the most common symptoms of coronavirus and describes any steps that must be taken such as quarantine or isolation, the health department said.

The screening tool also recommends that employees' temperature is checked upon arrival to work.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department said to practice the following steps to help slow the spread of the coronavirus:

-Frequent handwashing, for 20 seconds with soap and water

-Frequent sanitization of surfaces that are touched regularly (phones, workspaces, equipment, light switches, door handles, etc.)

-Working remotely from home whenever possible

-Making sure employees have space to be 6 feet apart from one another

-Sick leave policies that encourage ill employees to stay home when showing symptoms

