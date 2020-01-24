Scientists identify 102 genes linked to autism

Scientists from Mount Sinai Hospital have identified 102 genes linked to autism.

Their study is the largest so far to look at genetic sequencing of patients with the disorder.

The bigger sample size also helped to distinguish autism-related genes from those linked to other intellectual and developmental delays.

Experts hope these findings could one day lead to new treatments for autism.

The study was led by researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital and published in 'Cell'

