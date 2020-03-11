Scientists find new strains of chlamydia below sea floor in Arctic Ocean

If coronavirus wasn't enough for you, scientists have discovered several new species of chlamydia.

However, the new species aren't the same bacteria that cause the sexually transmitted infection.

In fact, the newly discovered germs don't even need hosts.

They were uncovered deep below the sediment on the seas floor in the Arctic Ocean. The environment has almost no oxygen and has extremely high pressure, but the newly discovered chlamydia species are plentiful there.

Researchers think they may be getting fuel from other micro-organisms that also live in the ocean sediment.

They are hopeful this new discovery will help them better understand how the chlamydia we know came to infect humans and the two species are closely related.

