Scientists believe banana peels have beauty benefits

Bananas have a lot of nutritional benefits like fiber, potassium, B6 and vitamin c, but scientists have found their peels can have some beauty benefits to them.

Scientists have discovered banana peels can react to the tarnish on silver making it disappear, and according to many online blogs, the peels can have a similar effect on your teeth.

Rubbing the inside of a peel for two minutes on your teeth before brushing can help you have whiter teeth. However, toothpaste company Colgate said there's not enough scientific data to prove that it will work.

The peel is also said to have some benefits for your skin. You can put the inside of the peel against your face for 10 minutes a few times a day and some say that will keep the acne away. The same method might work to eliminate scars as well.

If you're looking for more traditional benefits, bananas are low in sodium and high in potassium, which means they can help reduce your blood pressure.

"People who have normal functioning kidneys, caveat, and high blood pressure, often a low-sodium and high potassium diet helps lower blood pressure," said Dr. Shane Magee, of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic.

