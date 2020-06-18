Scientist: Michigan containing coronavirus, second wave expected this fall

More than 860,000 people across Michigan have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, only about 60,000 have tested positive. That's why Covid Act Now says Michigan is on track to contain the virus.

"I think it's awesome. It really reflects on the efforts that Michigan has put into make sure we did the stay at home orders," said Laura Harris, a microbiology professor at Davenport University's Lansing campus.

Harris has been studying the data from the state since the coronavirus pandemic began back in March.

Now she's worried about the outbreaks in places like Alabama and Missouri.

"We do have a group of older people in some of those areas. That could have impacted how it spread. The main point here is just trying to keep it out of Michigan," said Harris.

Harris said waiting to reopen Michigan's economy, and having more outdoor activities is helping bring down Michigan's new cases of coronavirus.

Covid Act Now said of all the Michiganders getting tested for COVID-19, only about one percent actually have it.

Harris is expecting that to change this fall.

"When people are coming from outside where they are all nice and spread out, back to being inside when they are all close together," she said.

Because COVID-19 is a pandemic, Harris expects the virus to stick around even with a vaccine.

That's because it has already changed several times in just a few months.

"It's not like the bubonic plague where it is super contagious, but it is something that has to be monitored overtime," Harris said.

Harris said in order to keep a second wave of the virus minimal, we need to keep wearing our masks out in public.

She is also expecting a vaccine to be a yearly shot, similar to the flu shot.

That's because even though the two viruses are different, they appear to mutate in similar ways.

Experts say New York and New Jersey are the only other states to be containing the virus.

